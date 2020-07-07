All apartments in Hurst
Last updated February 29 2020

124 Marseille Drive

124 Marseille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

124 Marseille Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in a quite well-established neighborhood, don’t miss your opportunity on this great starter family home. Home has Hurst address but feeds to desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools. Vinyl wood plank floors and tile can be found throughout the home. Large living room features brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The split master bedroom offers ample space and bathroom has separate vanities featuring his and her walk-in closets. Secondary bedroom contains built-ins creating an ideal study area or home office. All electric kitchen with breakfast bar has been updated with granite and subway tile backsplash. Sunroom opens to large concrete deck and diving pool, great for family and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Marseille Drive have any available units?
124 Marseille Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Marseille Drive have?
Some of 124 Marseille Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Marseille Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 Marseille Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Marseille Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124 Marseille Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 124 Marseille Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124 Marseille Drive offers parking.
Does 124 Marseille Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Marseille Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Marseille Drive have a pool?
Yes, 124 Marseille Drive has a pool.
Does 124 Marseille Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 Marseille Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Marseille Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Marseille Drive has units with dishwashers.

