124 Marseille Drive

Located in a quite well-established neighborhood, don’t miss your opportunity on this great starter family home. Home has Hurst address but feeds to desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools. Vinyl wood plank floors and tile can be found throughout the home. Large living room features brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The split master bedroom offers ample space and bathroom has separate vanities featuring his and her walk-in closets. Secondary bedroom contains built-ins creating an ideal study area or home office. All electric kitchen with breakfast bar has been updated with granite and subway tile backsplash. Sunroom opens to large concrete deck and diving pool, great for family and entertaining.