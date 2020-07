Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice home in established neighborhood with an excellent location. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, dining area, separate utility room and a two car garage. Second living room open to kitchen. Kitchen includes double oven. New carpet. Nice backyard with mature trees. Close to major highways, and the Northeast Mall as well as restaurants and shopping area. Application fee $35 per adult. $1,550 security deposit.