1208 Bradford Drive

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Great 3/2 bath with a 2 car garage. Nicely remodeled counter tops, floors,microwave,gas cook top and built in oven. There is a large concrete patio and backyard perfect for entertaining. There is also a storage shed for storage. Nearby schools include Hurst Hills Elementary School, West Hurst Elementary School and Richland Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Performance Food Group, Fresh Market and Goody's Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include also, McDonald's and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Proper Pasta Pizza, Sonic Drive-In and 820 Bistro. This property will be available for move in 6/1/2019.