1208 Bradford Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 4:29 PM

1208 Bradford Drive

1208 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Bradford Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Great 3/2 bath with a 2 car garage. Nicely remodeled counter tops, floors,microwave,gas cook top and built in oven. There is a large concrete patio and backyard perfect for entertaining. There is also a storage shed for storage. Nearby schools include Hurst Hills Elementary School, West Hurst Elementary School and Richland Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Performance Food Group, Fresh Market and Goody's Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include also, McDonald's and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Proper Pasta Pizza, Sonic Drive-In and 820 Bistro. This property will be available for move in 6/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

