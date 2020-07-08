117 Bremen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story home with mature trees. Updated light fixtures, wood flooring, neutral colors, stainless steel appliances, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Open living area with fireplace. Eat in kitchen with plenty of windows allowing natural light in. Formal dining can be used as a 2nd living area. Master with private exit to covered patio. This home is located within a few blocks of the Colleyville Nature Center featuring trails. Non-refundable pet fee is $150. Pet deposit is $500. Tenant to bring their own fridge.