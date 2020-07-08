117 Bremen Drive

Amenities
Single story home with mature trees. Updated light fixtures, wood flooring, neutral colors, stainless steel appliances, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Open living area with fireplace. Eat in kitchen with plenty of windows allowing natural light in. Formal dining can be used as a 2nd living area. Master with private exit to covered patio. This home is located within a few blocks of the Colleyville Nature Center featuring trails. Non-refundable pet fee is $150. Pet deposit is $500. Tenant to bring their own fridge.