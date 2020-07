Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed 2 bath home is in the perfect location and was recently painted. Close to all the shopping and easy access to Colleyville Blvd. This home offers a split floor plan and open spaces. The master bedroom is over sized with attached bath. Master bath offers separate walk in closets, dual vanity and walk in shower. The home offers storage through out. Large front and back yard with plenty of trees. Pet allowed on per case basis.