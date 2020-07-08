115 Bremen Drive

Amenities

Four bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen open to family room with fireplace and breakfast area. Refrigerator remains with the property. No carpet-mainly ceramic tile with new vinyl plank floors in secondary bedrooms. Fresh interior neutral paint, bathrooms updated, including new tiled master shower. Enclosed back porch overlook pebble-tech pool with waterfall and spa. Pool maintenance paid by owner. Pets on a case by case basis. Beautiful home available immediately in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. See online docs for application process. No incomplete Apps processed.