Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

115 Bremen Drive

115 Bremen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Bremen Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Four bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen open to family room with fireplace and breakfast area. Refrigerator remains with the property. No carpet-mainly ceramic tile with new vinyl plank floors in secondary bedrooms. Fresh interior neutral paint, bathrooms updated, including new tiled master shower. Enclosed back porch overlook pebble-tech pool with waterfall and spa. Pool maintenance paid by owner. Pets on a case by case basis. Beautiful home available immediately in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. See online docs for application process. No incomplete Apps processed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Bremen Drive have any available units?
115 Bremen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Bremen Drive have?
Some of 115 Bremen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Bremen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Bremen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Bremen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Bremen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 115 Bremen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 Bremen Drive offers parking.
Does 115 Bremen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Bremen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Bremen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 Bremen Drive has a pool.
Does 115 Bremen Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Bremen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Bremen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Bremen Drive has units with dishwashers.

