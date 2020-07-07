All apartments in Hurst
1140 Trailwood Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:37 PM

1140 Trailwood Drive

1140 Trailwood Drive · No Longer Available
Hurst
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1140 Trailwood Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and recently updated 3-bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in a quiet, heavily treed area close to schools, parks and shopping. Single story home has open floorplan with new flooring and neutral paint throughout. Galley kitchen features solid surface counters, ample cabinet space and all electric appliances. Two large living areas, one with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Large shaded backyard with patio will be great for outdoor entertaining. HEB ISD. Convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth. Must see to appreciate. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator & Nest Thermostat included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Trailwood Drive have any available units?
1140 Trailwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Trailwood Drive have?
Some of 1140 Trailwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Trailwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Trailwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Trailwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Trailwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1140 Trailwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Trailwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1140 Trailwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Trailwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Trailwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1140 Trailwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Trailwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1140 Trailwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Trailwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Trailwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

