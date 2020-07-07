1140 Trailwood Drive

Amenities

Charming and recently updated 3-bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in a quiet, heavily treed area close to schools, parks and shopping. Single story home has open floorplan with new flooring and neutral paint throughout. Galley kitchen features solid surface counters, ample cabinet space and all electric appliances. Two large living areas, one with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Large shaded backyard with patio will be great for outdoor entertaining. HEB ISD. Convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth. Must see to appreciate. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator & Nest Thermostat included.