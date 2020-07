Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Too Cute!. New on the inside. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a fireplace and a covered patio. This home has a large corner lot with beautiful pecan tree. There is a 10 by 20 workshop with a two car carport and a 8 x 10 storage building. You'll love the huge covered patio for entertaining and grilling. Lawn maintenance included with the rent. Great schools and a quiet neighborhood. Updated baths, gourmet kitchen, and restored hardwood floors in the home.