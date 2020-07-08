Amenities

1021 Zelda dr Available 08/01/19 Updated cottage in Hurst! - Come and see this cute little home with almost 1300 sq feet of well planned and updated living space!!! The home has received fresh paint throughout and sturdy flooring in all of the rooms for beauty and durability. New stainless steel and black appliances grace the kitchen along with a tasteful tile back splash and an open design for ease of cooking.

All three bedrooms offer ample living space and the bathrooms have both received updates to their appearance and a deep cleaning in all areas.

Behind the interior touches that can be seen, there is also tons of new insulation in the ceiling and walls which will help with the energy efficiency of the home in the hot summers and cool winters of north Texas.

Being on a corner lot with a large fenced in yard and a spacious two car detached garage offers plenty of opportunity to entertain out back. However the best part about living on this large corner lot is NOT HAVING to mow it. That is correct, this home comes included with lawn care service as part of the property.

It doesnt get much closer to the Northeast mall and super easy access to 183 and 820 freeways then this location. if you have children then you can rest assured this home is zoned in the desirable HEB school district!



This property is professionally managed with 24/7 maint support and response to help provide a high quality tenant experience while living on premises.



(RLNE5047277)