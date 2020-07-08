All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1021 Zelda dr

1021 Zelda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Zelda Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1021 Zelda dr Available 08/01/19 Updated cottage in Hurst! - Come and see this cute little home with almost 1300 sq feet of well planned and updated living space!!! The home has received fresh paint throughout and sturdy flooring in all of the rooms for beauty and durability. New stainless steel and black appliances grace the kitchen along with a tasteful tile back splash and an open design for ease of cooking.
All three bedrooms offer ample living space and the bathrooms have both received updates to their appearance and a deep cleaning in all areas.
Behind the interior touches that can be seen, there is also tons of new insulation in the ceiling and walls which will help with the energy efficiency of the home in the hot summers and cool winters of north Texas.
Being on a corner lot with a large fenced in yard and a spacious two car detached garage offers plenty of opportunity to entertain out back. However the best part about living on this large corner lot is NOT HAVING to mow it. That is correct, this home comes included with lawn care service as part of the property.
It doesnt get much closer to the Northeast mall and super easy access to 183 and 820 freeways then this location. if you have children then you can rest assured this home is zoned in the desirable HEB school district!

This property is professionally managed with 24/7 maint support and response to help provide a high quality tenant experience while living on premises.

(RLNE5047277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Zelda dr have any available units?
1021 Zelda dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Zelda dr have?
Some of 1021 Zelda dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Zelda dr currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Zelda dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Zelda dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Zelda dr is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Zelda dr offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Zelda dr offers parking.
Does 1021 Zelda dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Zelda dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Zelda dr have a pool?
No, 1021 Zelda dr does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Zelda dr have accessible units?
No, 1021 Zelda dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Zelda dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Zelda dr does not have units with dishwashers.

