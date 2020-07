Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available for August 2020 move-in! This 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath unit, located in the beautiful Avenues area of Huntsville, has approx 1080 s/f of space. The property is very conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment....and within walking distance to SHSU. Assigned, covered parking. On-site laundry facility.

Fourplex located in the lovely Avenues of Huntsville. Great corner location is convenient to shopping, dining, major employers, and SHSU.