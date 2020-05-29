6 Apartments for rent in Lufkin, TX

Lufkin, Texas

The county seat of Angelina County, Lufkin is an east Texas town known for its forests and great quality of life. Hiking, biking, golf, trails, art, and fishing all happen on any given day in Lufkin. Another constant in this great city is the availability of affordable apartments. With those superlatives at its back, it’s easy to see why Lufkin’s 35,000 residents love it there, and why we’re sure you’ll be just has happy. Now, let’s wrangle you an inexpensive apartment in Lufkin.

There are few things about Texas that hold true: “Y’all” is indeed a word, there is no basement at the Alamo, and things really are bigger in Texas. You’ll be happy to know that last Texas truth goes for apartment rentals, as well. Don’t let their size scare you, as most large apartment rentals in Lufkin are downright inexpensive, y’all. One-bedroom apartments in Lufkin will cost between $500 for 600 square feet to $700 for up to 800 square feet. Two-bedrooms aren’t shabby, either, ranging from $650-900 for up to 1200 square feet. If you’re in the market for a studio or efficiency rental in Lufkin, the rent will be about $400 for 520 square feet.

In the amenities department, Lufkin apartments don’t hold back. Renters can expect everything from curbside trash pickup to a clubhouse, a pool, business centers, gyms and BBQ grilling areas. Those with loftier living dreams will find themselves right at home in Lufkin’s luxury apartment rentals. With rent hovering around $700 for a one-bedroom and $900 for a two-bedroom, these luxury apartments offer all the bells and whistles you deserve, such as a concierge service, dry cleaners, access gates, spas, crown molding, guest suites.

Speaking of affordable, deposits are pretty dang low, too. A move-in fee will typically cost between $100 and $300 depending on the size of the apartment. Pet lovers can also breathe a sigh of relief, as most apartments in Lufkin are pet-friendly with a deposit up to $400.

But what if you want to move to Lufkin with just a dream and the clothes on your back? Well, you rebel, you, you’re in luck! Furnished apartments are done right at Lufkin’s Shadow Creek Apartments where you can rent a fully furnished apartment (one or two-bedrooms) complete with refreshment bars, video rentals, postal stations and anything else you might imagine.

After you’ve settled into your Lufkin apartment, head out for a run, take up golf or fishing or stroll through the downtown shopping district. Start searching our listings and find yourself in love with Lufkin.