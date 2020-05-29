Apartment List
6 Apartments for rent in Lufkin, TX

6 Apartments for rent in Lufkin, TX

114 Don Boyd
114 Don Boyd Ln, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1 sqft
This is a newly updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a privacy fenced back yard. One car carport. Quiet cul-de-sac with convenient location to town. $975.00 per month with $975.00 deposit. No inside pets.

611 Lafayette Street
611 Lafayette St, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1025 sqft
This home is a 3bed 1 bath it has been freshly painted and has a large laundry room with an additional closet. This home has central heat and air. It is being made ready at this time and is not available to view.

420 Moody Street
420 Moody St, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
This newly renovated 4-plex is located in the middle of Lufkin. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath it has central heat and air, electric appliances and hard flooring. Priced at $700 per month with an equal deposit. This is HUD approved.

421 Sunset Boulevard
421 Sunset Blvd, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$760
1062 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Perfect for a small family or a couple looking to start a family! It has new hard flooring in living area, kitchen and bath. Fresh paint and garage with laundry room. Small backyard is fenced.

1006 South 3rd Street
1006 S 3rd St, Lufkin, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is so cozy and is bright and clean. This is the downstairs unit. It features 1 bedroom and 1 bath and standard bills are included in the rent. New a/c heat units and new stove as well.

611 Park Lane
611 Park Ln, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Newly remodeled home. 611 Park Lane This home has been completely remodeled, it is a 2000sq ft. home, super roomy and comfortable. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with sunroom and new updated kitchen.
City GuideLufkin
Lufkin, Texas

The county seat of Angelina County, Lufkin is an east Texas town known for its forests and great quality of life. Hiking, biking, golf, trails, art, and fishing all happen on any given day in Lufkin. Another constant in this great city is the availability of affordable apartments. With those superlatives at its back, it’s easy to see why Lufkin’s 35,000 residents love it there, and why we’re sure you’ll be just has happy. Now, let’s wrangle you an inexpensive apartment in Lufkin.

There are few things about Texas that hold true: “Y’all” is indeed a word, there is no basement at the Alamo, and things really are bigger in Texas. You’ll be happy to know that last Texas truth goes for apartment rentals, as well. Don’t let their size scare you, as most large apartment rentals in Lufkin are downright inexpensive, y’all. One-bedroom apartments in Lufkin will cost between $500 for 600 square feet to $700 for up to 800 square feet. Two-bedrooms aren’t shabby, either, ranging from $650-900 for up to 1200 square feet. If you’re in the market for a studio or efficiency rental in Lufkin, the rent will be about $400 for 520 square feet.

In the amenities department, Lufkin apartments don’t hold back. Renters can expect everything from curbside trash pickup to a clubhouse, a pool, business centers, gyms and BBQ grilling areas. Those with loftier living dreams will find themselves right at home in Lufkin’s luxury apartment rentals. With rent hovering around $700 for a one-bedroom and $900 for a two-bedroom, these luxury apartments offer all the bells and whistles you deserve, such as a concierge service, dry cleaners, access gates, spas, crown molding, guest suites.

Speaking of affordable, deposits are pretty dang low, too. A move-in fee will typically cost between $100 and $300 depending on the size of the apartment. Pet lovers can also breathe a sigh of relief, as most apartments in Lufkin are pet-friendly with a deposit up to $400.

But what if you want to move to Lufkin with just a dream and the clothes on your back? Well, you rebel, you, you’re in luck! Furnished apartments are done right at Lufkin’s Shadow Creek Apartments where you can rent a fully furnished apartment (one or two-bedrooms) complete with refreshment bars, video rentals, postal stations and anything else you might imagine.

After you’ve settled into your Lufkin apartment, head out for a run, take up golf or fishing or stroll through the downtown shopping district. Start searching our listings and find yourself in love with Lufkin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lufkin?
The average rent price for Lufkin rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lufkin?
Some of the colleges located in the Lufkin area include Stephen F Austin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lufkin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lufkin from include Nacogdoches, and Jasper.

