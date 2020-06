Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit.

This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more. Great floor plan with open Living/Kitchen/Breakfast area. Unit includes fridge, range, microwave, and washer+dryer. Fenced back yard; assigned parking. 2 upstairs bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. Carpet will be replaced soon! No Pets!