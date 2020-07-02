/
/
fannin county
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Fannin County, TX📍
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
109 S Pecan Street
109 South Pecan Street, Leonard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1380 sqft
Two story, 3 bedroom 2 bath, move in ready.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
118 S Main Street
118 South Main Street, Leonard, TX
Studio
$850
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Very immaculate apartment above the café building in the growing town of Leonard, Texas.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
280 County Road 4902
280 County Road 4902, Fannin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1414 sqft
This single story mobile home is a recently updated home with a fresh look. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath room house is located in a luxurious 2 acre land area, just behind the highway county road 4900.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Ballentine Street
303 Ballentine Street, Trenton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1404 sqft
Adorable home with 2 bedroom + another room that could be bedroom but with no closet. Sunroom is nice connecting main house to garage. 2 car Garage is oversized and insulated with 1 garage door opener.
Results within 10 miles of Fannin County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Columbia Street
109 Columbia St, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1677 sqft
Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen countertops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fannin County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Irving, and Garland have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TX
Allen, TXGrapevine, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXSherman, TXCommerce, TXDurant, OKAnna, TXDenison, TXMelissa, TXPrinceton, TX