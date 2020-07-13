All apartments in Humble
Find more places like
Falls at Eagle Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
Falls at Eagle Creek
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:22 AM

Falls at Eagle Creek

Open Now until 6pm
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E · (832) 742-4705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0627 · Avail. now

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 1536 · Avail. now

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. now

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0625 · Avail. now

$1,484

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. now

$2,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falls at Eagle Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
game room
media room
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Welcome to your new home! Falls at Eagle Creek is a brilliant community designed just for you. Our pet-friendly apartment community is tailored to fit your unique demand for luxury and style. Experience comfort and luxury at Falls at Eagle Creek in one of our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind. An unparalleled selection of amenities awaits you, including a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge with game tables, internet cafe with wi-fi access, and resort-style pool & lap pool with lush landscaping surrounding the area. (+more)

Enjoy your life within this inspired Humble neighborhood, convenient to Downtown Houston and experience fine living with new friends. Located in Fall Creek, Humble, with easy access to Wilson Road and Sam Houston Tollway, Falls at Eagle Creek is located in the Humble Independent School District as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Houston has to offer. Enjoy the res

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 refundable or $131.25 non-refundable sure deposit bond
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 refundable pet deposit (per pet)
fee: $300 non-refundable fee (per apartment)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions; 65 lbs. weight limit each.
Storage Details: Additional storage units are available to rent for $25 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Falls at Eagle Creek have any available units?
Falls at Eagle Creek has 6 units available starting at $1,113 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Falls at Eagle Creek have?
Some of Falls at Eagle Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falls at Eagle Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Falls at Eagle Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falls at Eagle Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Falls at Eagle Creek is pet friendly.
Does Falls at Eagle Creek offer parking?
Yes, Falls at Eagle Creek offers parking.
Does Falls at Eagle Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falls at Eagle Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falls at Eagle Creek have a pool?
Yes, Falls at Eagle Creek has a pool.
Does Falls at Eagle Creek have accessible units?
No, Falls at Eagle Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Falls at Eagle Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falls at Eagle Creek has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Deerbrook Forest
17750 Highway 59 N
Humble, TX 77396
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road
Humble, TX 77338
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77346
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr
Humble, TX 77338
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

Similar Pages

Humble 1 BedroomsHumble 2 BedroomsHumble Apartments with PoolHumble Dog Friendly ApartmentsHumble Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine