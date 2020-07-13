Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool internet access garage parking 24hr maintenance business center game room media room online portal pool table shuffle board

Welcome to your new home! Falls at Eagle Creek is a brilliant community designed just for you. Our pet-friendly apartment community is tailored to fit your unique demand for luxury and style. Experience comfort and luxury at Falls at Eagle Creek in one of our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind. An unparalleled selection of amenities awaits you, including a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge with game tables, internet cafe with wi-fi access, and resort-style pool & lap pool with lush landscaping surrounding the area. (+more)



Enjoy your life within this inspired Humble neighborhood, convenient to Downtown Houston and experience fine living with new friends. Located in Fall Creek, Humble, with easy access to Wilson Road and Sam Houston Tollway, Falls at Eagle Creek is located in the Humble Independent School District as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Houston has to offer. Enjoy the res