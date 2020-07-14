All apartments in Humble
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Dryden

17417 West Lake Houston Parkway · (833) 705-0864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX 77346

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dryden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
valet service
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Dryden offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 733 to 1470 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Cable Ready, Carpeting and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 77346 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (833) 663-6078 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dryden have any available units?
Dryden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Dryden have?
Some of Dryden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dryden currently offering any rent specials?
Dryden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dryden pet-friendly?
Yes, Dryden is pet friendly.
Does Dryden offer parking?
Yes, Dryden offers parking.
Does Dryden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dryden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dryden have a pool?
Yes, Dryden has a pool.
Does Dryden have accessible units?
Yes, Dryden has accessible units.
Does Dryden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dryden has units with dishwashers.
