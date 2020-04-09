2819 Canary Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b06f96906a ---- Come take a look at this adorable spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a cozy corner fireplace in the living area. Fresh paint, new floor and lots of closet space. House is on a huge corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Your family will love this house and want to call it home. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064, USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 One Year 2 Car Garage Blinds Breakfast Nook Breakfast Room Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile City Water Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Electric Water Heater Fence Internet Ready Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Possible With Approval Public Sewer Utility Room Vaulted Ceilings W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups Wood Fireplace