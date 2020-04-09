All apartments in Humble
2819 Canary Lane

Location

2819 Canary Lane, Humble, TX 77396
Humble

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b06f96906a ---- Come take a look at this adorable spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a cozy corner fireplace in the living area. Fresh paint, new floor and lots of closet space. House is on a huge corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Your family will love this house and want to call it home. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064, USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 One Year 2 Car Garage Blinds Breakfast Nook Breakfast Room Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile City Water Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Electric Water Heater Fence Internet Ready Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Possible With Approval Public Sewer Utility Room Vaulted Ceilings W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Canary Lane have any available units?
2819 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Canary Lane have?
Some of 2819 Canary Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2819 Canary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 2819 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 2819 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 2819 Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 2819 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

