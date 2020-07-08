1302 Mcdugald Road

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Humble! Freshly painted in neutral colors plus beautiful granite countertops and new lighting and fixtures! Large fenced backyard with patio and large storage shed! This one won't last long! Please see application information and criteria in the HAR listing attachments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
