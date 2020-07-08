All apartments in Humble
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 Mcdugald Road

1302 Mcdugald Road · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Mcdugald Road, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Humble! Freshly painted in neutral colors plus beautiful granite countertops and new lighting and fixtures! Large fenced backyard with patio and large storage shed! This one won't last long! Please see application information and criteria in the HAR listing attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Mcdugald Road have any available units?
1302 Mcdugald Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Mcdugald Road have?
Some of 1302 Mcdugald Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Mcdugald Road currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Mcdugald Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Mcdugald Road pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Mcdugald Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 1302 Mcdugald Road offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Mcdugald Road offers parking.
Does 1302 Mcdugald Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Mcdugald Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Mcdugald Road have a pool?
No, 1302 Mcdugald Road does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Mcdugald Road have accessible units?
No, 1302 Mcdugald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Mcdugald Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Mcdugald Road does not have units with dishwashers.

