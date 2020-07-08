1302 Mcdugald Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Humble! Freshly painted in neutral colors plus beautiful granite countertops and new lighting and fixtures! Large fenced backyard with patio and large storage shed! This one won't last long! Please see application information and criteria in the HAR listing attachments.