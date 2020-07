Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully updated home with lots of open space for entertaining and large living area with brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, double ovens, and plenty of space to prepare for large gatherings or just a quiet dinner at home. The master bedroom is a great retreat with a nice en-suite bath.Close to shopping, entertaining, dining and minutes to the airport.