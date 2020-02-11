1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Affordable golf course living on Slick Rock golf course in Horseshoe Bay. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248 sq ft townhouse is a ground floor, corner unit. This unit is perfect for anyone who wants to look out their living room and bedroom doors to the best Horseshoe Bay nature has to offer. The location is truly unique and special.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248sq ft townhouse on Slick Rock golf course. Ground floor, corner unit provides extra privacy to enjoy this beautiful golf course and nature.