Home
/
Horseshoe Bay, TX
/
1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110

1214 Hi Stirrup #110 · (512) 807-0791
Location

1214 Hi Stirrup #110, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Affordable golf course living on Slick Rock golf course in Horseshoe Bay. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248 sq ft townhouse is a ground floor, corner unit. This unit is perfect for anyone who wants to look out their living room and bedroom doors to the best Horseshoe Bay nature has to offer. The location is truly unique and special.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248sq ft townhouse on Slick Rock golf course. Ground floor, corner unit provides extra privacy to enjoy this beautiful golf course and nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 have any available units?
1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 have?
Some of 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 does offer parking.
Does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 have a pool?
No, 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 have accessible units?
No, 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110 has units with air conditioning.
