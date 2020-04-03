All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
Location

109 Sunshine #4, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit lot W9023-4 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful East-facing golf course view townhome available for lease. Walking distance to the new Caprock complex with panoramic views of Ram Rock #1, and the Hill Country! Being leased with all appliances including kitchen fridge, washer/ dryer. Spacious open plan with kitchen, dining, living area and cozy stone fireplace. Convenient half bath on main floor. Two large bedrooms each with their own baths. Spacious one car attached garage with room for golf cart storage. Nice patio for entertaining with fabulous views! Available June 1st, maybe earlier. Check with agent for update.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Sunshine #4 have any available units?
109 Sunshine #4 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Sunshine #4 have?
Some of 109 Sunshine #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Sunshine #4 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Sunshine #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Sunshine #4 pet-friendly?
No, 109 Sunshine #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 109 Sunshine #4 offer parking?
Yes, 109 Sunshine #4 does offer parking.
Does 109 Sunshine #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Sunshine #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Sunshine #4 have a pool?
No, 109 Sunshine #4 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Sunshine #4 have accessible units?
No, 109 Sunshine #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Sunshine #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Sunshine #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Sunshine #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Sunshine #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
