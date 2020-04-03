109 Sunshine #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful East-facing golf course view townhome available for lease. Walking distance to the new Caprock complex with panoramic views of Ram Rock #1, and the Hill Country! Being leased with all appliances including kitchen fridge, washer/ dryer. Spacious open plan with kitchen, dining, living area and cozy stone fireplace. Convenient half bath on main floor. Two large bedrooms each with their own baths. Spacious one car attached garage with room for golf cart storage. Nice patio for entertaining with fabulous views! Available June 1st, maybe earlier. Check with agent for update.