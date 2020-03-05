3303 Peavy Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bed 2 bath home has a modern interior. Just check out its white cabinet finish and ash flooring. The living room is spacious and includes a fireplace. This property is perfect for a pet owner with its large fenced-in backyard. Youll have plenty of room and storage with the pull in garage and large walk in bedroom closet.



Steps to tour:

1) Text us

2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental

3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you



Tour even on evenings and weekends!



(RLNE5426025)