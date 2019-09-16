14400 Vandever St

Amenities

**All applications must be submitted to: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath single story home in Austin's Colony with lots of charm! This one will go fast! Large shade trees in front & back. Back yard is fully fenced. Excellent access to highways, employment centers, schools. Walkable to elementary & middle school. Oversized living room with fireplace. Hard tile surfaces in all living areas & master suite. Open kitchen with SS appliances. Breakfast area off kitchen and separate formal dining area as well. Washer/dryer hookups. Property is pet friendly.



**Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUbbDV_oZmg&t=75s **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Austin's Colony

YEAR BUILT: 1986



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Single-story home

- NO CARPET

- Pet friendly!

- Large open living area with lots of natural light

- Master suite with walk in closet and large garden tub!

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



