14400 Vandever St

Amenities
**All applications must be submitted to: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath single story home in Austin's Colony with lots of charm! This one will go fast! Large shade trees in front & back. Back yard is fully fenced. Excellent access to highways, employment centers, schools. Walkable to elementary & middle school. Oversized living room with fireplace. Hard tile surfaces in all living areas & master suite. Open kitchen with SS appliances. Breakfast area off kitchen and separate formal dining area as well. Washer/dryer hookups. Property is pet friendly.
**Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUbbDV_oZmg&t=75s **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Austin's Colony
YEAR BUILT: 1986
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Single-story home
- NO CARPET
- Pet friendly!
- Large open living area with lots of natural light
- Master suite with walk in closet and large garden tub!
- Attached Garage for parking
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Dining Room, Tile Floor, Fireplace (Wood), Stove/Oven, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Walk-in Closet, W/D Hookups, Water Softener, Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Dishwasher, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Breakfast Nook, HOA Community, Disposal, Cable-ready, Central Air, New Paint, Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator