Hornsby Bend, TX
14400 Vandever St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 5:14 PM

14400 Vandever St

14400 Vandever Street · No Longer Available
Location

14400 Vandever Street, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All applications must be submitted to: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath single story home in Austin's Colony with lots of charm! This one will go fast! Large shade trees in front & back. Back yard is fully fenced. Excellent access to highways, employment centers, schools. Walkable to elementary & middle school. Oversized living room with fireplace. Hard tile surfaces in all living areas & master suite. Open kitchen with SS appliances. Breakfast area off kitchen and separate formal dining area as well. Washer/dryer hookups. Property is pet friendly.

**Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUbbDV_oZmg&t=75s **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Austin's Colony
YEAR BUILT: 1986

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Single-story home
- NO CARPET
- Pet friendly!
- Large open living area with lots of natural light
- Master suite with walk in closet and large garden tub!
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

Amenities: Dining Room, Tile Floor, Fireplace (Wood), Stove/Oven, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Walk-in Closet, W/D Hookups, Water Softener, Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Dishwasher, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Breakfast Nook, HOA Community, Disposal, Cable-ready, Central Air, New Paint, Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14400 Vandever St have any available units?
14400 Vandever St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
What amenities does 14400 Vandever St have?
Some of 14400 Vandever St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14400 Vandever St currently offering any rent specials?
14400 Vandever St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14400 Vandever St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14400 Vandever St is pet friendly.
Does 14400 Vandever St offer parking?
Yes, 14400 Vandever St offers parking.
Does 14400 Vandever St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14400 Vandever St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14400 Vandever St have a pool?
Yes, 14400 Vandever St has a pool.
Does 14400 Vandever St have accessible units?
No, 14400 Vandever St does not have accessible units.
Does 14400 Vandever St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14400 Vandever St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14400 Vandever St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14400 Vandever St has units with air conditioning.
