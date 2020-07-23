/
erath county
19 Apartments for rent in Erath County, TX📍
940 W Tarleton Street
940 West Tarleton Street, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Close to Tarleton! This is an upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with an office. It features an open concept, real hardwood floors, high ceilings, coin operated washer and dryer in the common area, and off-street parking.
153 Ben Hogan Drive
153 Ben Hogan Dr, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
8740 sqft
SPACIOUS, OWNER SUITE!! This is an extremely large two bedroom, two and a half bathroom apartment located in Golf Country Estates.
1818 County Road 211
1818 County Road 211, Erath County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2016 sqft
Secluded in nature is where you will find this completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath. The home is nestled among the oak trees and has a large front deck to welcome you home.
108 Park Drive
108 South Park Drive, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1726 sqft
Convenient location and lots of space rolled into one! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with lots of extra living space. Close to shopping and TSU. Remodeled for a light and bright feel.
1410 Melissa Drive
1410 Melissa Drive, Stephenville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2682 sqft
Outstanding 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with over 2600 sq ft for rent in a well established neighborhood. Two large living areas, two dining areas as well as huge bedrooms! All appliances are included.
982 W Tarleton Street
982 West Tarleton Street, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1362 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home for rent within walking distance to Tarleton State University. Master bath is scheduled to be remodeled this month. Hard flooring throughout common areas
701 S Lillian Street
701 South Lillian, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$625
22000 sqft
All Bills Included, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash for your room and personal bathroom. Located near Tarleton University. These gorgeous units features granite counter tops in kitchen with built in dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator.
913 Sundown
913 Sun Down, Erath County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1550 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home
1450 McNeil
1450 Mc Neill, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit
955 W. Sloan
955 West Sloan Street, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 Bath Ready For Lease - Nice cute updated 2 bedroom 2 bath this property comes with all new fixtures,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, new flooring and has been newly painted.
571 Columbia
571 North Columbia, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This home has central heat and air as well as a spacious fenced yard.
570 Charlotte
570 N Charlotte Ave, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
ONLY LISTED FOR TENANT CHANGE-NOT AVAILABLE.
1827 North Paddock Street - 1
1827 North Paddock Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Come check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit! This unit features an open floor plan, large pantry and a walk-in closest for each room! One bedroom has an en suite bathroom and access to the backyard.
222 Rosebud
222 Rosebud Drive, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Duplex Unit 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit in Duplex
961 North Chamberlain Street - 102
961 N Chamberlain St, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 961 North Chamberlain Street - 102 in Stephenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1620 West Swan Street - 9
1620 W Swan St, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Tuscan Ridge is Now Leasing!!!! You will feel right at home at The Tuscan Ridge Apartments. These 1-story one bedroom units offer several updated amenities and are within walking distance to the college campus.
216 Devine, 11
216 S Devine St, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit
1391 Race, D
1391 N. Race Street, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
***ONLY UP FOR TENANT CHANGE*** Not Available for Lease
Results within 10 miles of Erath County
116 Donley Street
116 Donley St, Tolar, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1182 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath duplex in the heart of Tolar. Nice details in the build such as vaulted ceilings in the living and primary rooms. Each room has good closet space. Schedule an appointment today!
