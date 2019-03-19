All apartments in Highland Village
801 Camelot Court
801 Camelot Court

801 Camelot Court · No Longer Available
Location

801 Camelot Court, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Corner Lot Home in sought after Castlewood neighborhood by Lake Lewisville. 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Master Suite has sitting area, jacuzzi tub and double sinks. 3 Bedrooms and Gameroom upstairs. Large Kitchen with huge island sits off the family room. Beautifully landscaped back yard with large covered patio. Third Car Garage has been insulated and has climate control, freshly painted, epoxy floor, new door with builtin blinds. Two new outside AC units. New Paint in parts of the house. Minutes away from shopping, dining, movies and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Camelot Court have any available units?
801 Camelot Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 801 Camelot Court have?
Some of 801 Camelot Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Camelot Court currently offering any rent specials?
801 Camelot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Camelot Court pet-friendly?
No, 801 Camelot Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 801 Camelot Court offer parking?
Yes, 801 Camelot Court offers parking.
Does 801 Camelot Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Camelot Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Camelot Court have a pool?
No, 801 Camelot Court does not have a pool.
Does 801 Camelot Court have accessible units?
No, 801 Camelot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Camelot Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Camelot Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Camelot Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 Camelot Court has units with air conditioning.

