629 Park Lane

Completely Refurbished in 2019! Real Wood Floors. New Tile in Kitchen, baths, & laundry. Exotic level granite in remodeled Kitchen. New stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. Up to date master bath has seamless shower and freestanding soaking tub. Hall bath redone with new tub, tile surround, granite. New lighting and fixtures throughout. Tankless water heater. Sprinkler system and storage building. Extra parking space in back. All the work has been done! Rare opportunity to own in this wonderful, established area of Highland Village. Walk to Highland Village Elementary!Absolutely NO Pets and NO SMOKING!online app process.Agent writes lease. May consider short term lease. Also for sale.