Highland Village, TX
629 Park Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

629 Park Lane

629 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

629 Park Lane, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Refurbished in 2019! Real Wood Floors. New Tile in Kitchen, baths, & laundry. Exotic level granite in remodeled Kitchen. New stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. Up to date master bath has seamless shower and freestanding soaking tub. Hall bath redone with new tub, tile surround, granite. New lighting and fixtures throughout. Tankless water heater. Sprinkler system and storage building. Extra parking space in back. All the work has been done! Rare opportunity to own in this wonderful, established area of Highland Village. Walk to Highland Village Elementary!Absolutely NO Pets and NO SMOKING!online app process.Agent writes lease. May consider short term lease. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Park Lane have any available units?
629 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 629 Park Lane have?
Some of 629 Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
629 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 629 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 629 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 629 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 629 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 629 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 629 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 629 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

