All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 601 Hidden Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
601 Hidden Oak Court
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:13 AM

601 Hidden Oak Court

601 Hidden Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

601 Hidden Oak Court, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful two story home, sitting on a corner lot with tall mature trees in the back and front yard. Back yard has a great outdoor deck for entertaining and relaxing. New flooring through out the first floor with decorative light fixtures, home recently renovated and painted. Many adorable features for you to enjoy in the beautiful neighborhood of Highland Shores close to Lake Lewisville.
Apply trghouses.com, homes for rent, scroll to property address, click apply now. 18+ must submit individual applications at $45 per application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Hidden Oak Court have any available units?
601 Hidden Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 601 Hidden Oak Court have?
Some of 601 Hidden Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Hidden Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
601 Hidden Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Hidden Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 601 Hidden Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 601 Hidden Oak Court offer parking?
No, 601 Hidden Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 601 Hidden Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Hidden Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Hidden Oak Court have a pool?
No, 601 Hidden Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 601 Hidden Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 601 Hidden Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Hidden Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Hidden Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Hidden Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Hidden Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District