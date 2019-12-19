601 Hidden Oak Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful two story home, sitting on a corner lot with tall mature trees in the back and front yard. Back yard has a great outdoor deck for entertaining and relaxing. New flooring through out the first floor with decorative light fixtures, home recently renovated and painted. Many adorable features for you to enjoy in the beautiful neighborhood of Highland Shores close to Lake Lewisville.

Apply trghouses.com, homes for rent, scroll to property address, click apply now. 18+ must submit individual applications at $45 per application