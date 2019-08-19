All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:22 PM

4122 Abigail Drive

4122 Abigail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Abigail Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Stunning Family Home with lots of living space. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Tall Ceilings and Open Floorplan. Crown molding, Hand Scraped Hardwood floors. Guest suite down w separate entrance. Island Kitchen has Granite counters and SS appliances plus dbl ovens. Beautiful Pool, Patio and Outdoor living Plus 3 car garage. This home has it All!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Abigail Drive have any available units?
4122 Abigail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 4122 Abigail Drive have?
Some of 4122 Abigail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Abigail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Abigail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Abigail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Abigail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Abigail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Abigail Drive offers parking.
Does 4122 Abigail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Abigail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Abigail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4122 Abigail Drive has a pool.
Does 4122 Abigail Drive have accessible units?
No, 4122 Abigail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Abigail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Abigail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4122 Abigail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4122 Abigail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

