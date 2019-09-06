339 Hickory Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wonderful one story home within walking distance to the lake. Very quiet with lots of trees. Updated home with lots of charm. Wood & slate floors with minimal carpet. Kitchen with granite, fridge, & long eat at bar that is open to one of the living rooms. Brick fireplace with gas logs. Step downs into both living areas. Family room is accented with wood wall and flows to outside wood deck. Two separate yards. Pool is on side of home right off master retreat. A very relaxing & beautiful area. Listing agent is owner of home. Short term lease available. Pool covered for the winter. No leaves to dip! Lease includes pool service too.