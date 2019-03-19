241 Greensprings Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home in desirable Highland Village. Upgraded kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, opens to the formal dining and breakfast area. Brick, gas fireplace in the living room along with built in shelves and cabinets. The back yard is truly a place to relax. Large deck, built around an established tree to provide year-round shade. Storage shed in the back for additional storage. Refrigerator and lawn care included!