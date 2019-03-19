All apartments in Highland Village
241 Greensprings Street

241 Greensprings Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 Greensprings Street, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home in desirable Highland Village. Upgraded kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, opens to the formal dining and breakfast area. Brick, gas fireplace in the living room along with built in shelves and cabinets. The back yard is truly a place to relax. Large deck, built around an established tree to provide year-round shade. Storage shed in the back for additional storage. Refrigerator and lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Greensprings Street have any available units?
241 Greensprings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 241 Greensprings Street have?
Some of 241 Greensprings Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Greensprings Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 Greensprings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Greensprings Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 Greensprings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 241 Greensprings Street offer parking?
Yes, 241 Greensprings Street offers parking.
Does 241 Greensprings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Greensprings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Greensprings Street have a pool?
No, 241 Greensprings Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 Greensprings Street have accessible units?
No, 241 Greensprings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Greensprings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Greensprings Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Greensprings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Greensprings Street does not have units with air conditioning.

