Charming updated home in quiet neighborhood near lake. Many updates include energy efficient windows, wood & slate floors through out, exposed beams, stainless steel appliances, sprinkler system & custom hand textured walls. Added 316 sf (per seller) of a heated & cooled 12 x 25 Flex room with separate entrance adds so many possibilities to this home. You could even use it as a 4th bedroom. Extra long side drive way is perfect for RV or boat parking.