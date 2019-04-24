201 Edgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Avail May 1. Steps away from Lake Lewisville near DT Ranch Park this professionally designed remodel spared no expense. Designed with neutral sandstone color scheme- light and airy throughout. New everything including custom cabinets in kitch & baths, quartz countertops, new sinks, fixtures, fresh paint throughout, plank wood floors in living spaces and kit, new lighting and fixtures, neutral tile in baths, bedrooms have new carpeting. Fireplace resurfaced in white stone striking against dark wood floors and built in living room cabinets. Living room is enormous lookout giant window facing DoubleTree Ranch Park. Open flow floorplan. Kid and pet friendly huge fenced yard. Corner lot. Non-refundable app fee $50.