Highland Village, TX
201 Edgewood Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:06 PM

201 Edgewood Drive

201 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Edgewood Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Avail May 1. Steps away from Lake Lewisville near DT Ranch Park this professionally designed remodel spared no expense. Designed with neutral sandstone color scheme- light and airy throughout. New everything including custom cabinets in kitch & baths, quartz countertops, new sinks, fixtures, fresh paint throughout, plank wood floors in living spaces and kit, new lighting and fixtures, neutral tile in baths, bedrooms have new carpeting. Fireplace resurfaced in white stone striking against dark wood floors and built in living room cabinets. Living room is enormous lookout giant window facing DoubleTree Ranch Park. Open flow floorplan. Kid and pet friendly huge fenced yard. Corner lot. Non-refundable app fee $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
201 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 201 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 201 Edgewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Edgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Edgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Edgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Edgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

