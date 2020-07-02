All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 157 Villa Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
157 Villa Park Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

157 Villa Park Drive

157 Villa Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

157 Villa Park Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Available 8-18-20. Two year lease preferred. Minimum credit score of 650 per applicant required. Lots of World Charm in this 4-2.5-2 w Sunroom in Highland Village! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Wheelchair accessible, spacious rooms, stainless appliances & more! Large 19x16 family room w high ceilings & wood beams, classic brick fireplace, open dining, kitchen w breakfast bar, Energy Star appliances & loads of storage. Great sunroom would make a fabulous second living. Private master suite has two closets, separate dressing area & WI shower. Nice sized secondaries, 4th bedroom can double as an office w adjacent half bath plus large backyard. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Villa Park Drive have any available units?
157 Villa Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 157 Villa Park Drive have?
Some of 157 Villa Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Villa Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 Villa Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Villa Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 157 Villa Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 157 Villa Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 157 Villa Park Drive offers parking.
Does 157 Villa Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Villa Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Villa Park Drive have a pool?
No, 157 Villa Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 Villa Park Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 157 Villa Park Drive has accessible units.
Does 157 Villa Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Villa Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Villa Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Villa Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District