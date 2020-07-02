157 Villa Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Available 8-18-20. Two year lease preferred. Minimum credit score of 650 per applicant required. Lots of World Charm in this 4-2.5-2 w Sunroom in Highland Village! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Wheelchair accessible, spacious rooms, stainless appliances & more! Large 19x16 family room w high ceilings & wood beams, classic brick fireplace, open dining, kitchen w breakfast bar, Energy Star appliances & loads of storage. Great sunroom would make a fabulous second living. Private master suite has two closets, separate dressing area & WI shower. Nice sized secondaries, 4th bedroom can double as an office w adjacent half bath plus large backyard. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.