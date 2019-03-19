106 Thistle Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning Home in sought after Highland Village. The upgraded kitchen is recently redone with a gourmet island, gorgeous antiqued cabinets, lovely backsplash,& SS appliances that opens up to living room. This home has 4 large Bedrooms& 2.5 Baths with granite countertops and custom vanities. 3 Car Oversized Garage with built-ins and work area. Dining Room has Butlers Pantry with built in sink. Alexa system built into house. Backyard has sparkling pool with spa attached, garden area, Retaining wall rebuilt this past summer. Great location, close to walking trails, shopping, dining, lake & to airport. Pets are on a case to case basis, small dogs only.