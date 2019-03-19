All apartments in Highland Village
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
106 Thistle Court
106 Thistle Court

106 Thistle Court · No Longer Available
Location

106 Thistle Court, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Home in sought after Highland Village. The upgraded kitchen is recently redone with a gourmet island, gorgeous antiqued cabinets, lovely backsplash,& SS appliances that opens up to living room. This home has 4 large Bedrooms& 2.5 Baths with granite countertops and custom vanities. 3 Car Oversized Garage with built-ins and work area. Dining Room has Butlers Pantry with built in sink. Alexa system built into house. Backyard has sparkling pool with spa attached, garden area, Retaining wall rebuilt this past summer. Great location, close to walking trails, shopping, dining, lake & to airport. Pets are on a case to case basis, small dogs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Thistle Court have any available units?
106 Thistle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 106 Thistle Court have?
Some of 106 Thistle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Thistle Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 Thistle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Thistle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Thistle Court is pet friendly.
Does 106 Thistle Court offer parking?
Yes, 106 Thistle Court offers parking.
Does 106 Thistle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Thistle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Thistle Court have a pool?
Yes, 106 Thistle Court has a pool.
Does 106 Thistle Court have accessible units?
No, 106 Thistle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Thistle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Thistle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Thistle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Thistle Court does not have units with air conditioning.

