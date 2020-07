Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room garage media room

Fabulous clean lined home located across the street from HP Village and Bradfield! Designed by Emily Summers. Downstairs master with great bath, living room and large family room that both have fireplaces and a study. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, a game room, media room, and bonus room. Great outdoor entertaining areas. Kitchen has white marble and stainless appliances. 2 car attached garage. This is an incredible value in great HP location!