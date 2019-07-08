5042 Airline Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single-story Tudor in Highland Park and Armstrong Elementary. Great location for runners, cyclists and pet lovers - close to the Katy Trail and the Bush library nature area. Close to restaurants, SMU and Mockingbird Station. Large fenced backyard with beautiful trees and landscaping. Side drive allows room for two vehicles. Property updated in 2010 and 2018, including new wiring, hvac, bathroom, kitchen, paint, refinished hardwoods and foundation support. Large brick fireplace in living room and wonderful open floor plan.