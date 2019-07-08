All apartments in Highland Park
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
5042 Airline Road
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:35 PM

5042 Airline Road

5042 Airline Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5042 Airline Road, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single-story Tudor in Highland Park and Armstrong Elementary. Great location for runners, cyclists and pet lovers - close to the Katy Trail and the Bush library nature area. Close to restaurants, SMU and Mockingbird Station. Large fenced backyard with beautiful trees and landscaping. Side drive allows room for two vehicles. Property updated in 2010 and 2018, including new wiring, hvac, bathroom, kitchen, paint, refinished hardwoods and foundation support. Large brick fireplace in living room and wonderful open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Airline Road have any available units?
5042 Airline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 5042 Airline Road have?
Some of 5042 Airline Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5042 Airline Road currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Airline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Airline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5042 Airline Road is pet friendly.
Does 5042 Airline Road offer parking?
No, 5042 Airline Road does not offer parking.
Does 5042 Airline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Airline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Airline Road have a pool?
No, 5042 Airline Road does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Airline Road have accessible units?
No, 5042 Airline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Airline Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5042 Airline Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 Airline Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5042 Airline Road has units with air conditioning.

