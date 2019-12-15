All apartments in Highland Park
Find more places like 4587 Belfort Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
4587 Belfort Avenue
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:21 AM

4587 Belfort Avenue

4587 Belfort Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4587 Belfort Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic red brick traditional in Bradfield Elementary. This home as 10' ceilings, and a nice open feel. Open kitchen to living to entertain your guests as you prepare dinner. Recent improvements include: new kitchen appliances, freshly painted in and out, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, updated bathrooms, and new Power windows throughout the home. The back patio has an over sized electric sun shade to keep you cool on the hot summer days. Nice size backyard for the kids to enjoy! Be the next one to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4587 Belfort Avenue have any available units?
4587 Belfort Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4587 Belfort Avenue have?
Some of 4587 Belfort Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4587 Belfort Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4587 Belfort Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4587 Belfort Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4587 Belfort Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4587 Belfort Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4587 Belfort Avenue offers parking.
Does 4587 Belfort Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4587 Belfort Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4587 Belfort Avenue have a pool?
No, 4587 Belfort Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4587 Belfort Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4587 Belfort Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4587 Belfort Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4587 Belfort Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4587 Belfort Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4587 Belfort Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXDuncanville, TXBalch Springs, TXDeSoto, TX
Rowlett, TXCedar Hill, TXSachse, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXSouthlake, TXMidlothian, TXForney, TXLittle Elm, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District