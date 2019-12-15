4587 Belfort Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Classic red brick traditional in Bradfield Elementary. This home as 10' ceilings, and a nice open feel. Open kitchen to living to entertain your guests as you prepare dinner. Recent improvements include: new kitchen appliances, freshly painted in and out, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, updated bathrooms, and new Power windows throughout the home. The back patio has an over sized electric sun shade to keep you cool on the hot summer days. Nice size backyard for the kids to enjoy! Be the next one to call this place home!