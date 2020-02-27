4551 Westway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Charming 1946 Dilbeck Duplex in sought after Highland Park ISD that has been Immaculately maintained and loved. This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom unit has a spacious master bedroom with tons of built in storage and access to backyard with sparkling pool and spa. Livingroom with wood burning fireplace. Large updated St Charles kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge and hardwood floors. Enormous gameroom with Ben Franklin wood burning fireplace. Unit comes with refrigerator, sole access to backyard and pool, and 2 car garage! Must see!!