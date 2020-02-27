4551 Westway Avenue

Amenities
Charming 1946 Dilbeck Duplex in sought after Highland Park ISD that has been Immaculately maintained and loved. This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom unit has a spacious master bedroom with tons of built in storage and access to backyard with sparkling pool and spa. Livingroom with wood burning fireplace. Large updated St Charles kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge and hardwood floors. Enormous gameroom with Ben Franklin wood burning fireplace. Unit comes with refrigerator, sole access to backyard and pool, and 2 car garage! Must see!!