Highland Park, TX
4551 Westway Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:53 AM

4551 Westway Avenue

4551 Westway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4551 Westway Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming 1946 Dilbeck Duplex in sought after Highland Park ISD that has been Immaculately maintained and loved. This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom unit has a spacious master bedroom with tons of built in storage and access to backyard with sparkling pool and spa. Livingroom with wood burning fireplace. Large updated St Charles kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge and hardwood floors. Enormous gameroom with Ben Franklin wood burning fireplace. Unit comes with refrigerator, sole access to backyard and pool, and 2 car garage! Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 Westway Avenue have any available units?
4551 Westway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4551 Westway Avenue have?
Some of 4551 Westway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4551 Westway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4551 Westway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 Westway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4551 Westway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4551 Westway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4551 Westway Avenue offers parking.
Does 4551 Westway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4551 Westway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 Westway Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4551 Westway Avenue has a pool.
Does 4551 Westway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4551 Westway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 Westway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4551 Westway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4551 Westway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4551 Westway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

