Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4536 Edmondson Avenue

4536 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4536 Edmondson Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Arriving at 4536 Edmondson, you are welcomed by large trees & an inviting front porch & a wonderful view of Fairfax Park. Entering the home, you are greeted with, an oversized living room with fireplace, light paint colors & 9' ceilings throughout. The living room provides access to the dining room, hallway to the breakfast room, kitchen & bedrooms. The galley style kitchen has newer appliances & granite counters. The large master bedroom with fireplace sits at the back of the house with windows overlooking the backyard. An oversized guest house sits at the back of the property and host a bedroom, full bath & living area. Great location - walk to the park, Bradfield & HP Village

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
4536 Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4536 Edmondson Avenue have?
Some of 4536 Edmondson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Edmondson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4536 Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Edmondson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4536 Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Edmondson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4536 Edmondson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4536 Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Edmondson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4536 Edmondson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4536 Edmondson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

