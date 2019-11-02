4536 Edmondson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Arriving at 4536 Edmondson, you are welcomed by large trees & an inviting front porch & a wonderful view of Fairfax Park. Entering the home, you are greeted with, an oversized living room with fireplace, light paint colors & 9' ceilings throughout. The living room provides access to the dining room, hallway to the breakfast room, kitchen & bedrooms. The galley style kitchen has newer appliances & granite counters. The large master bedroom with fireplace sits at the back of the house with windows overlooking the backyard. An oversized guest house sits at the back of the property and host a bedroom, full bath & living area. Great location - walk to the park, Bradfield & HP Village