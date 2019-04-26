All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:40 AM

3613 Shenandoah Street

3613 Shenandoah St · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Shenandoah St, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This comfortable Highland Park cottage is located in the sweet spot of the Park Cities where 8 grades of school are no farther than a 3 block walk. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 baths up, and 1 bedroom -library- study with full bath down. There is a large covered back porch and a beautiful pool to help without those hot summer days. The owner pays for Direct TV as well as pool and yard maintenance. The owner retains the use of the garage and a part time residence in a garage apartment at the rear. New carpet and paint make this special place move in ready. Lease term is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Shenandoah Street have any available units?
3613 Shenandoah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3613 Shenandoah Street have?
Some of 3613 Shenandoah Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Shenandoah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Shenandoah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Shenandoah Street pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Shenandoah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3613 Shenandoah Street offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Shenandoah Street offers parking.
Does 3613 Shenandoah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Shenandoah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Shenandoah Street have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Shenandoah Street has a pool.
Does 3613 Shenandoah Street have accessible units?
No, 3613 Shenandoah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Shenandoah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Shenandoah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3613 Shenandoah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3613 Shenandoah Street does not have units with air conditioning.

