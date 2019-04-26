3613 Shenandoah Street

Amenities

This comfortable Highland Park cottage is located in the sweet spot of the Park Cities where 8 grades of school are no farther than a 3 block walk. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 baths up, and 1 bedroom -library- study with full bath down. There is a large covered back porch and a beautiful pool to help without those hot summer days. The owner pays for Direct TV as well as pool and yard maintenance. The owner retains the use of the garage and a part time residence in a garage apartment at the rear. New carpet and paint make this special place move in ready. Lease term is negotiable.