Highland Park, TX
3204 Saint Johns Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

3204 Saint Johns Drive

3204 Saint John's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Saint John's Drive, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Super HPISD location with Armstrong Elementary & SMU just 3 blocks away! This 2-story, 4800+ sqft brick home features 4 beds with 5 full baths. Downstairs find paneled Study w attached full bath, Dining Rm off large granite kitchen w island, and spacious Den w brick floors. View the newly resurfaced pool through the wall of glass windows and doors of the den. Upstairs find 4 generous sized bedrooms with Master offering separate His and Her baths. Additional bonus room is upstairs. Garage has been converted to a play-Gameroom with a covered parking area beyond, accessed by private electric gate. Additional parking available in front drive. Beautiful neighborhood, great space and price for HPISD. Lease it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Saint Johns Drive have any available units?
3204 Saint Johns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3204 Saint Johns Drive have?
Some of 3204 Saint Johns Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Saint Johns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Saint Johns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Saint Johns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Saint Johns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3204 Saint Johns Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Saint Johns Drive offers parking.
Does 3204 Saint Johns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Saint Johns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Saint Johns Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3204 Saint Johns Drive has a pool.
Does 3204 Saint Johns Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Saint Johns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Saint Johns Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Saint Johns Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Saint Johns Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Saint Johns Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

