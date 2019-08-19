3204 Saint Johns Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Super HPISD location with Armstrong Elementary & SMU just 3 blocks away! This 2-story, 4800+ sqft brick home features 4 beds with 5 full baths. Downstairs find paneled Study w attached full bath, Dining Rm off large granite kitchen w island, and spacious Den w brick floors. View the newly resurfaced pool through the wall of glass windows and doors of the den. Upstairs find 4 generous sized bedrooms with Master offering separate His and Her baths. Additional bonus room is upstairs. Garage has been converted to a play-Gameroom with a covered parking area beyond, accessed by private electric gate. Additional parking available in front drive. Beautiful neighborhood, great space and price for HPISD. Lease it today!