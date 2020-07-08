Available 02/01/19 Beautiful Lake View Cedar Brick Home - Property Id: 94142
Beautiful property that backs up to Corp of Engineer. Walk to lake. Beautiful views of lake from master deck and living room. Fenced in backyard with a screened in porch. Freshly painted inside and out. Beautiful wood burning fireplace in living area. Non-refundable pet deposit $250. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94142 Property Id 94142
(RLNE4621264)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Live Oak Ln have any available units?
27 Live Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 27 Live Oak Ln have?
Some of 27 Live Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Live Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
27 Live Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Live Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Live Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 27 Live Oak Ln offer parking?
No, 27 Live Oak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 27 Live Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Live Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Live Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 27 Live Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 27 Live Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 27 Live Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Live Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Live Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Live Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Live Oak Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
