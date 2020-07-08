27 Live Oak Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 02/01/19 Beautiful Lake View Cedar Brick Home - Property Id: 94142



Beautiful property that backs up to Corp of Engineer.

Walk to lake. Beautiful views of lake from master deck and living room. Fenced in backyard with a screened in porch. Freshly painted inside and out. Beautiful wood burning fireplace in living area.

Non-refundable pet deposit $250.

