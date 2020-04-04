All apartments in Helotes
Find more places like 14301 Marin Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helotes, TX
/
14301 Marin Hollow Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:12 AM

14301 Marin Hollow Drive

14301 Marin Hollow · (210) 881-9680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Helotes
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14301 Marin Hollow, Helotes, TX 78023
Helotes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $3450 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious home, 4 acre lot, gorgeous view! - Property Id: 108659

Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces. Extensive storage capacity. Two car garage with unlimited ranch-style parking surrounding home. Country living with quiet, private property and quick access to Route 16 and San Antonio. More photos on request. Veteran owned. Best to meet at property to see and discuss. Please call 210-881-9680.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108659
Property Id 108659

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5618931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive have any available units?
14301 Marin Hollow Drive has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive have?
Some of 14301 Marin Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14301 Marin Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14301 Marin Hollow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14301 Marin Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14301 Marin Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helotes.
Does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14301 Marin Hollow Drive does offer parking.
Does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14301 Marin Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 14301 Marin Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 14301 Marin Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14301 Marin Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14301 Marin Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14301 Marin Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14301 Marin Hollow Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Helotes 3 BedroomsHelotes Apartments with Garage
Helotes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHelotes Apartments with Parking
Helotes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXOlmos Park, TX
Pleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity