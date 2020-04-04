14301 Marin Hollow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces. Extensive storage capacity. Two car garage with unlimited ranch-style parking surrounding home. Country living with quiet, private property and quick access to Route 16 and San Antonio. More photos on request. Veteran owned. Best to meet at property to see and discuss. Please call 210-881-9680.

No Dogs Allowed



