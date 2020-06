Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 BD 2 1/2 Bath beauty is nestled in the Heart of the ever Popular Iron Horse Ranch! This is a premium size lot shaded with beautiful, mature well manicured Live oaks. North Side School District, Shopping, Night Life and excellent dining are all within minutes of this amazing Helotes beauty. Fresh Paint, landscaping make this property HOT HOT HOT!!!!! Come see it Today, It won't Last Long !!!