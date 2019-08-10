All apartments in Heath
608 Private Drive.
Location

608 Private Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
One story lakefront home with panoramic sweeping views and mature trees around the property. Ranch-style home on a private road with breathtaking sunsets and sunrises on Lake Ray Hubbard. 1.37 acres with 125+ ft. of shoreline and seawall also approved for boat dock. 3,372 sq. ft. home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Featuring hand scraped wood floors throughout the home with a large family room and huge game room. Also includes a fabulous kitchen with an open floor plan and large windows that make for amazing lake views. Oversized master bedroom suite with a large window and sitting area make for a serene space. The master bedroom, kitchen and game room all have access to the backyard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 608 Private Drive have any available units?
608 Private Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 608 Private Drive have?
Some of 608 Private Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Private Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Private Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Private Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 Private Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 608 Private Drive offer parking?
No, 608 Private Drive does not offer parking.
Does 608 Private Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Private Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Private Drive have a pool?
No, 608 Private Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 Private Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Private Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Private Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Private Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Private Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Private Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

