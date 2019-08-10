608 Private Drive.

Amenities

One story lakefront home with panoramic sweeping views and mature trees around the property. Ranch-style home on a private road with breathtaking sunsets and sunrises on Lake Ray Hubbard. 1.37 acres with 125+ ft. of shoreline and seawall also approved for boat dock. 3,372 sq. ft. home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Featuring hand scraped wood floors throughout the home with a large family room and huge game room. Also includes a fabulous kitchen with an open floor plan and large windows that make for amazing lake views. Oversized master bedroom suite with a large window and sitting area make for a serene space. The master bedroom, kitchen and game room all have access to the backyard and patio.