Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:10 PM

253 Mockingbird Ln

253 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

253 Mockingbird Lane, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
253 Mockingbird Ln Available 11/04/19 Gorgeous Custom Home For You in Heath! - Elegant CUSTOM one story home on almost one acre! Corner home with beautiful curb appeal. 3 bedrooms, study, and media room! They layout of this home is truly unique and the finish out is amazing. Living and kitchen are open with commercial grade appliances, granite, hardwood floors, custom ceilings in both study and living. The master is a retreat you wont want to leave. Call to view this beauty today! *Allowing one cat or small dog*

(RLNE4549171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Mockingbird Ln have any available units?
253 Mockingbird Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 253 Mockingbird Ln have?
Some of 253 Mockingbird Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Mockingbird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
253 Mockingbird Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Mockingbird Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 Mockingbird Ln is pet friendly.
Does 253 Mockingbird Ln offer parking?
No, 253 Mockingbird Ln does not offer parking.
Does 253 Mockingbird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Mockingbird Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Mockingbird Ln have a pool?
No, 253 Mockingbird Ln does not have a pool.
Does 253 Mockingbird Ln have accessible units?
No, 253 Mockingbird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Mockingbird Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Mockingbird Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Mockingbird Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Mockingbird Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

