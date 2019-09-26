Amenities

253 Mockingbird Ln Available 11/04/19 Gorgeous Custom Home For You in Heath! - Elegant CUSTOM one story home on almost one acre! Corner home with beautiful curb appeal. 3 bedrooms, study, and media room! They layout of this home is truly unique and the finish out is amazing. Living and kitchen are open with commercial grade appliances, granite, hardwood floors, custom ceilings in both study and living. The master is a retreat you wont want to leave. Call to view this beauty today! *Allowing one cat or small dog*



