210 Myers Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Country estate with over 3.5 acres in Heath! As soon as you pull down the private drive you will relax into a country setting with picturesque and panoramic views of trees and pasture. Beautiful home with lovely porches, pool and grounds with gardens and a creek. The home features a fantastic open floor plan with terracotta floors, beamed ceilings and custom woodwork. Formal dining and breakfast. Chefs kitchen with high end finishes and huge pantry! Split bedrooms, large garage, come take a look!



