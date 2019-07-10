All apartments in Heath
210 Myers Road
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

210 Myers Road

210 Myers Road · No Longer Available
Location

210 Myers Road, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Country estate with over 3.5 acres in Heath! As soon as you pull down the private drive you will relax into a country setting with picturesque and panoramic views of trees and pasture. Beautiful home with lovely porches, pool and grounds with gardens and a creek. The home features a fantastic open floor plan with terracotta floors, beamed ceilings and custom woodwork. Formal dining and breakfast. Chefs kitchen with high end finishes and huge pantry! Split bedrooms, large garage, come take a look!

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Myers Road have any available units?
210 Myers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 210 Myers Road have?
Some of 210 Myers Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Myers Road currently offering any rent specials?
210 Myers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Myers Road pet-friendly?
No, 210 Myers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 210 Myers Road offer parking?
Yes, 210 Myers Road offers parking.
Does 210 Myers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Myers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Myers Road have a pool?
Yes, 210 Myers Road has a pool.
Does 210 Myers Road have accessible units?
No, 210 Myers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Myers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Myers Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Myers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Myers Road does not have units with air conditioning.

