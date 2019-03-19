17 Wimbledon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Exquisite 4 bed, 3 bath, 3250 sq. ft., one story home in Heath, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular gourmet island kitchen with granite, tile back splash, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining/office areas. Over-sized master suite features spa like tub, walk in shower, walk in closet and pool view! Backyard oasis features Greek style luxury pool. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.