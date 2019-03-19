All apartments in Heath
Heath, TX
17 Wimbledon Court
Last updated March 19 2019

17 Wimbledon Court

17 Wimbledon Court · No Longer Available
Location

17 Wimbledon Court, Heath, TX 75032
Buffalo Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Exquisite 4 bed, 3 bath, 3250 sq. ft., one story home in Heath, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular gourmet island kitchen with granite, tile back splash, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining/office areas. Over-sized master suite features spa like tub, walk in shower, walk in closet and pool view! Backyard oasis features Greek style luxury pool. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Wimbledon Court have any available units?
17 Wimbledon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 17 Wimbledon Court have?
Some of 17 Wimbledon Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Wimbledon Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Wimbledon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Wimbledon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Wimbledon Court is pet friendly.
Does 17 Wimbledon Court offer parking?
No, 17 Wimbledon Court does not offer parking.
Does 17 Wimbledon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Wimbledon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Wimbledon Court have a pool?
Yes, 17 Wimbledon Court has a pool.
Does 17 Wimbledon Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Wimbledon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Wimbledon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Wimbledon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Wimbledon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Wimbledon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

