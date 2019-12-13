All apartments in Heath
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:13 PM

160 Yankee Creek Road

160 Yankee Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

160 Yankee Creek Road, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Move in before 12/31/19 and receive $500 OFF the First Month's Rent.

This beautiful home nestled on almost 1 acre, boasts a sparkling pool with plenty of driveway space for your RV, boat or other toys! The lake and Rush Creek Marina are just a few moments away! The spacious open kitchen has granite, island and breakfast bar and cabinets galore and flows to the den. Four big bedrooms up, nice walk-in closets! The oversized garage allows for more toys, workshop, or storage. Quiet neighborhood, surrounded by huge estates.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Yankee Creek Road have any available units?
160 Yankee Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 160 Yankee Creek Road have?
Some of 160 Yankee Creek Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Yankee Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
160 Yankee Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Yankee Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Yankee Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 160 Yankee Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 160 Yankee Creek Road offers parking.
Does 160 Yankee Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Yankee Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Yankee Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 160 Yankee Creek Road has a pool.
Does 160 Yankee Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 160 Yankee Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Yankee Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Yankee Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Yankee Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Yankee Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

