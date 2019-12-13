160 Yankee Creek Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets pool

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Move in before 12/31/19 and receive $500 OFF the First Month's Rent.



This beautiful home nestled on almost 1 acre, boasts a sparkling pool with plenty of driveway space for your RV, boat or other toys! The lake and Rush Creek Marina are just a few moments away! The spacious open kitchen has granite, island and breakfast bar and cabinets galore and flows to the den. Four big bedrooms up, nice walk-in closets! The oversized garage allows for more toys, workshop, or storage. Quiet neighborhood, surrounded by huge estates.



HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.