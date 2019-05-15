102 Linda Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking new construction

To live beautifully is to live in this custom Perry Bowen home built in 2014. This charming home has an entrance that strikes an inner chord that few homes can match. This picturesque one story home boasts elegant wood flooring, high ceilings with cascading Chicago brick arches to separate open living areas. Adjacent to the living room is perfectly situated French Doors leading you into the warm and inviting courtyard equipped with an outdoor fireplace for a tranquil transition from indoor to outdoor living. The exterior facade with Porte-cochère communicates timeless beauty as centuries collide in your front yard and courtyard. Amenities abound.