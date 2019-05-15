All apartments in Heath
102 Linda Lane

102 Linda Ln · No Longer Available
Location

102 Linda Ln, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
new construction
To live beautifully is to live in this custom Perry Bowen home built in 2014. This charming home has an entrance that strikes an inner chord that few homes can match. This picturesque one story home boasts elegant wood flooring, high ceilings with cascading Chicago brick arches to separate open living areas. Adjacent to the living room is perfectly situated French Doors leading you into the warm and inviting courtyard equipped with an outdoor fireplace for a tranquil transition from indoor to outdoor living. The exterior facade with Porte-cochère communicates timeless beauty as centuries collide in your front yard and courtyard. Amenities abound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Linda Lane have any available units?
102 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 102 Linda Lane have?
Some of 102 Linda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 102 Linda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 102 Linda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 102 Linda Lane offers parking.
Does 102 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Linda Lane have a pool?
No, 102 Linda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 102 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 102 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Linda Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Linda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Linda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

