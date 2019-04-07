308 Gammil Street

Amenities

Amazing restored farmhouse in the heart of Haslet. Minutes to Alliance airport and Alliance business corridor. Two large bedrooms with two fantastic bathrooms. House was taken down to studs and is like new inside. Awesome kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large seated island. Recessed lighting throughout.Enjoy your coffee on the large front and rear covered porches while watching the cows in the neighbor's pasture. Don't miss out as rentals in this area are hard to find. Walking distance to Haslet community park. May consider providing as furnished corporate rental. No pets or smoking. Agent-Owner