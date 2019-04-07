All apartments in Haslet
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:40 AM

308 Gammil Street

308 Gammil Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 Gammil Street, Haslet, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing restored farmhouse in the heart of Haslet. Minutes to Alliance airport and Alliance business corridor. Two large bedrooms with two fantastic bathrooms. House was taken down to studs and is like new inside. Awesome kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large seated island. Recessed lighting throughout.Enjoy your coffee on the large front and rear covered porches while watching the cows in the neighbor's pasture. Don't miss out as rentals in this area are hard to find. Walking distance to Haslet community park. May consider providing as furnished corporate rental. No pets or smoking. Agent-Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Gammil Street have any available units?
308 Gammil Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haslet, TX.
What amenities does 308 Gammil Street have?
Some of 308 Gammil Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Gammil Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 Gammil Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Gammil Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 Gammil Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslet.
Does 308 Gammil Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 Gammil Street offers parking.
Does 308 Gammil Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Gammil Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Gammil Street have a pool?
No, 308 Gammil Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 Gammil Street have accessible units?
No, 308 Gammil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Gammil Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Gammil Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Gammil Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Gammil Street does not have units with air conditioning.

